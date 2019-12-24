ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may be a little too easy to have a drink or more during the holidays, so, a reminder: Consider all your options to get home safely.
AAA wants you to know about its Holiday Tow-to-Go service, which offers a free ride to impaired drivers and a tow truck to get the car back on the driveway within a 10-mile radius.
It's available to AAA members and non-members alike by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.
But it's not available everywhere, and AAA says the program runs at various times across different states. The numbers above only apply to states including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and a few others from now through 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
AAA has a breakdown of offerings elsewhere on its website.
Consider other methods for safe travel, including picking a sober designated driver or a pick-me-up ride from a friend. A taxi service, Lyft or Uber are also better choices than driving drunk.
