ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may be a little too easy to have a drink or more during the holidays, so, a reminder: Consider all your options to get home safely.

AAA wants you to know about its Holiday Tow-to-Go service, which offers a free ride to impaired drivers and a tow truck to get the car back on the driveway within a 10-mile radius.

It's available to AAA members and non-members alike by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

But it's not available everywhere, and AAA says the program runs at various times across different states. The numbers above only apply to states including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and a few others from now through 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

AAA has a breakdown of offerings elsewhere on its website.

Consider other methods for safe travel, including picking a sober designated driver or a pick-me-up ride from a friend. A taxi service, Lyft or Uber are also better choices than driving drunk.

RELATED: Don't drink and drive this New Year's Eve: Here are some ways to get home safely in Tampa Bay

RELATED: Holiday stress can be a factor in road rage incidents

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter