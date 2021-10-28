Airbnb puts party ban in place for Halloween weekend rentals

There will be no room for tricks or rowdy haunts this Halloween at the company's Tampa rentals.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video on this story is from September 2020.

If you were thinking of renting an Airbnb to throw a crazy Halloween party, you might want to think again.

The company is, once again, implementing a ban to prevent "unauthorized and large parties" over the Halloween weekend in places like Tampa.

It's part of the vacation rental company's campaign to promote safe and responsible travel. In fact, this Halloween is the one-year anniversary of the initial introduction of the party ban policy.

According to a press release, the policy resulted in a drop in unauthorized parties by more than 49 percent for Halloween 2020 and 51 percent for New Year's Eve in the U.S.

Here's how it works:

Guests will be prevented from booking one-night entire home listings from Oct. 29-31.

Guests looking to book a two-night entire home listing will face some obstacles, like last-minute booking restrictions.

Airbnb guests with a history of positive reviews from previous hosts will not be subject to these restrictions. They will, however, have to agree that they understand Airbnb's party-ban policy and may face legal action if the rule is broken.