Are mail and package deliveries running on Thanksgiving?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — And just like that, Thanksgiving is nearly upon us!

As you continue to buy food and prepare those delicious holiday meals to eat with friends and families, be sure to stay on top of any mail or packages you need before Thursday.

Most delivery services and companies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so if there's anything major required for your festivities, it's a good time to check if your packages are already on their way.

If not, people will have to wait until after Thanksgiving to resume anything on their wish list to get delivered.

The following services will be closed for delivery on Thursday, according to their website:

United States Postal Service (USPS)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

FedEx

DHL

Amazon

Although Amazon employees will be working on Thanksgiving, the company says it will not be available for shipping or picking up packages.

The listed services above say they will resume normal operations Friday, Nov. 25. So if you ordered a package on Wednesday, you can expect to have it delivered soon after Thanksgiving.

The next day people should look out for these services being closed again is on Christmas Day, and some may even be closed as early as Christmas Eve.