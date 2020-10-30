Busch Gardens Christmas Town will be modified this year

TAMPA, Fla — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way we do a lot of things-- including celebrating the holidays.
Now, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's annual Christmas Town is included on that list. The theme park announced its annual event will still be held in 2020, but it will be modified.
For starters, the capacity will be limited and people will need to make reservations before going. That includes pass holders.
Meet and greets with characters will now be contactless. There will be photos with Santa, but pictures will have to be snapped at a distance and in the park's new outdoor location.
This year, for the first time ever, Christmas On Ice will be outside. Plus, the park is adding new holiday fireworks.
Christmas Town runs daily from Nov. 20- Jan. 3. and this year, there will be a preview weekend on Nov. 14 and 15. Christmas Town is included with daily admission, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes. You can find information on ticketing here.
Since its reopening earlier this summer, Busch Gardens has added multiple health and safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. You can read more about that here.
