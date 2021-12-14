How to celebrate Christmas the Florida way

If you’re planning to spend the holidays in Florida, ditch the winter coat and plan for some fun in the sun.

TAMPA, Fla. — ‘Tis the season for cool winter nights, Christmas lights, and cozying up to the fire with hot chocolate.

However, those traditions aren’t quite the same in Florida. With no snow and perfect weather for a trip to the beach, Floridians do Christmas a little differently.

For starters, we put a bit of spice into our holiday décor. Forget traditional Christmas trees, or even the artificial ones, because Floridians love their palm trees. Pretty much anywhere in Florida, you’ll see sparkling lights wrapped to the top of palm trees during the holiday season.

Besides, there’s a lot more room under a palm tree for extra presents anyway.

Heading to West Palm Beach, you’ll find Sandi. She’s the world’s only 35-foot holiday tree made entirely of sand. There is so much sand that she actually weighs 700 tons. That’s about the equivalent of 28 fire trucks!

During Sandi’s 10th anniversary this year, you can find her at the West Palm Beach Great Lawn along the waterfront. Every night Sandi celebrates the holiday season with music and light shows all the way up to New Year’s Eve.

Ditching the reindeer and sleigh, when Santa comes to Florida, it’s surfs up at Cocoa Beach.

What started as a fun family outing in 2009 has turned into an annual event attracting thousands of people and surfing Santas.

On Christmas Eve, surfing and Christmas enthusiasts dress up as Santa and his elves to take to the waves and hang ten. In the past, the event has attracted more than 800 surfing Santas and nearly 10,000 spectators. Organizers have also raised more than 100,000 dollars for local charities.

But, if you don’t want to hop in the water with Santa, look no further than Tampa’s Holiday Lighted Boat Parade.

Starting near the southern tip of Davis Islands, hundreds of boats will cruise through the city, all spruced up with their best holiday décor. From lights to blow-up decorations, nothing is off-limits. During Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade judges will decide which boat is the most festive, giving first, second, and third-place trophies.

This year, you can stream the parade on 10 Tampa Bay’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Lastly, you can’t forget, celebrating Christmas in the merriest place on Earth.

Transforming into a winter wonderland literally overnight, Disney World does not disappoint when it comes to Christmas festivities.

Take a stroll down festive Main Street U.S.A., snap a Christmas-card-worthy photo with Mickey and Minnie, and experience holiday celebrations around the world at EPCOT. With the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary this year – Disney’s 2021 Christmas celebration is sure to be one to remember.