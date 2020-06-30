How to celebrate the Fourth of July at home in Tampa Bay

Here are four ways to celebrate the Fourth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer is in full force and the holiday many people look forward to the most for beach trips, street parades, barbecues and fireworks is just around the corner. This year, however, things are looking a bit different as we celebrate without crowds and gatherings during this worldwide pandemic.

Here are a few ways you can let freedom ring this July holiday by celebrating America’s Independence at home with your family.

1: Host a family barbecue. Gather a small group of friends and family to celebrate the Fourth with a classic barbecue. Fire up the grill, have mom make her classic potato salad and hangout in the backyard. Pro tip: Take this holiday dinner a step further with a friendly contest of watermelon eating or hot dog chomping.

2: Enjoy the day at the beach. While many Florida beaches are closed for the Fourth of July weekend, here in St. Petersburg and Tampa, the beaches will remain open. Pack the cooler full of drinks and snacks, grab the sun screen and enjoy the day in the sand. Just remember to honor all beach rules and to practice social distancing guidelines.

3: Head to the park for a picnic. If you don’t want to fire up the grill, you can make a simple lunch and take the kiddos or your significant other out for a picnic.

4. Hangout for a firework show. You don’t need to be in a huge crowd to enjoy some fireworks. There are a few spots in the area that will host a show, like SeaWorld, and you can also host a show yourself. Just be sure to know Florida’s laws and safety precautions.

Bonus: If you want to take a day trip, head over to Jacksonville to catch any of these firework shows.

