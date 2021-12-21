Christmas Eve 2021 hours for last-minute shoppers

This one is for the forgetful and the procrastinators.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Holiday shopping doesn't stop until the clock strikes...the holiday closing hour. Many chain supermarkets and retailers are adjusting their hours ahead of the Christmas holiday.

To be clear, Christmas Eve is on Friday and Christmas is on Saturday this year.

Over the last decade, it's become a tradition for stores to remain open on Christmas Eve under adjusted hours that allow workers to enjoy the evening with their families. It also gives last-minute shoppers time to pick up the missing side item for Christmas dinner or finish up the last of their Christmas shopping.

Here's a list of common retailers that have adjusted their schedules, but still cater to the last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.

Best Buy – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Costco – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

International Plaza and Bay Street mall –10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl's – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy's – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Publix – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sam's Club – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tampa Premium Outlets – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trader Joe's – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, the stores listed will be closed on Christmas Day – like many other retailers.

However, 7-Eleven and most CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will be open.