Time is ticking for all you holiday shopping procrastinators.

According to the National Retail Federation's December survey, 24 percent of Americans were expected to buy their final gifts on Super Saturday but more than 7 percent were waiting until Christmas Eve.

Catering to the true procrastinators, the majority of stores and malls across the nation are opening early Monday and will close by dinner time, with a few exceptions.

Amazon is offering same-day Christmas Eve delivery for Prime members in more than 10,000 cities and towns across the country. Many stores also will accept online orders for in-store pickup Monday.

To help plan your last-minute shopping down to the minute, here are Christmas Eve store hours for department stores, discount retailers and grocers.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Apple: Most stores close at 5 or 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale's: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boscov’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

At the Target on Gandy Boulevard in South Tampa, several shoppers said they waited longer to find a parking spot than usual to get their last-minute items.

“It just took me about seven minutes to find a parking spot here. I went up and down every lane. I finally got in there to do some last-minute errands. Then I waited in a long line and there were people everywhere. It is wild around here right now,” John Racener said.

Raymond Miller said he decided not to yell at a woman who hit his car, all in the name of Christmas.

“It’s packed. I parked my car away from other people because someone just dented my door," Miller said. "I’m shopping for my grandchildren. It was last minute stuff. I couldn’t decide what to get.”

With most stores closed on Christmas Day, many Walgreens stores across the Tampa Bay area will stay open till midnight.

