ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — ‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the country, procrastinators were stirring.

Yeah – they’re freaking out.

Time is quickly running short on the holiday shopping season, but it’s not too late to save Christmas, if you’re brave enough to square off against those last-second crowds.

So, where can you go to grab some well-thought-out gifts? Several stores are staffed up and ready to cash in on Christmas Eve.

Walmart and Best Buy will stay open until 6 p.m.

The same goes for Bloomingdale’s and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Apple will keep its geniuses working until 6 on Christmas Eve, but Hobby Lobby will close up shop at 5:30 p.m.

Marshalls is scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Burlington will have registers running full speed until 9.

Target will stay open the latest. You can shop there until 10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

How about holiday food? Are you all stocked up?

Well, if you don’t want to dine on fine Chinese food for Christmas, here’s where you can go last-minute grocery shopping.

Publix will open at its regular time and stay open until 7 on Christmas Eve.

Whole Foods will close at 7 too – but it’s opening up at 7 a.m. on the 24th for the early birds.

Trader Joe’s will be an option until 6 p.m.

Aldi will close at 4.

Winn Dixie will stay open until 7.

Good luck, procrastinators. And Merry Christmas!

