ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to CBS News, last-minute holiday shoppers spent an estimated $34 billion just in the last weekend on holiday gifts.

Local shop owners say because it's too late to have presents shipped from internet retailers by Christmas, they've seen an influx of their own holiday shoppers.

Amanda Henderson is the owner of Ashe Couture Boutique in St. Petersburg.

"The weekend got kind of crazy with everyone getting a grasp on what's not gonna make it and realizing who they still have left to shop for," she said.

Jing Jing He says she already took care of most of her Christmas shopping but is out in the downtown area to finish up.

"I am secret shopping for my mother-in-law that's also in the shop," she said.

She's not alone.

According to the National Retail Federation, 56 percent of Americans finish their Christmas shopping between Dec. 18 and Christmas Eve, meaning the last few days have been busy.

The owner of Refound Antiques says today especially has been packed with procrastinators.

"I decided to open today and it's just been a non-stop flow of customers all day and I'm very grateful," Tawny Mahar said.

She says after a slow summer, the business is appreciated --* and needed.

The National Retail Federation estimates 56 percent of consumers planned to buy their holiday gifts online, while 23 percent chose local businesses.

'"The brick and mortar shops are suffering because of the internet," Lion’s Paw Antiques owner Sammy Monzer told 10News.

He's also noticed and appreciated the Christmas rush, and his customers are happy to finish their shopping somewhere with unique items.

"To me, it's more personal, and I like things that are different, and I know here I'll find things that are unusual," customer Cynthia Murray said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter