There's still time to register for donated gifts with St. Pete's Christmas Toy Shop

Bikes, books, and games have already been prepared for kids who’ve made the ‘nice’ list during a stressful year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As shipping container backlogs cause prices to go up, some families are more hurt than others.

Many households in our area are still recovering from other financial problems caused by the pandemic, and this holiday season may look different for them.

But, maybe not if they start to plan ahead now.

“Let us take that burden off your shoulders,” said Karen Gleich of the Christmas Toy Shop in St. Petersburg. “We will make sure that your child has a happy Christmas.”

“We exist so that no child will be without a Christmas.” That’s the motto painted in mistletoe green outside of the shop.

They’ve been making sure that St. Nick doesn’t skip over families in our area for their 100 years of service, and 2021 is no different.

“We have packed enough toys, that we are prepared to serve all of the families in need,” Gleich said.

As long as their parents get them registered this weekend, then bikes, books, puzzles, and games that have already been prepared are available for the little ones who’ve made the ‘nice’ list during an incredibly stressful year.

“It’s been a rough year for them with the school and the masks,” Gleich said. “Seeing their parents struggle, we want them to be happy.”

She’s right, parents are continuing to struggle financially under the weight of the pandemic.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently reported that more than 1 in 5 renters living with children aren’t caught up on rent.

That’s why the elves in this shop are trying to let parents know they can already sign up for a Christmas miracle before the Thanksgiving turkey gets cut.

“Parents will swallow their pride and do anything to let their kids have a good Christmas, and that’s what we want,” Gleich said. “We’ll help you.”

If you do need some help this year getting toys from the Christmas Toy Shop, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the LAST registration day for you to sign up your child.

Those books and toys will be distributed in December.