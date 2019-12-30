TAMPA, Fla. — Some would love to keep the Christmas tree up all year long, but others say it's time to get rid of it.
Here's what to do with your live Christmas tree across the bay area. It's better to get rid of it sooner rather than later, as fire officials warn drying trees are more of a fire hazard.
You can put the tree out with your trash on yard waste collection days. It must be cut into four-foot sections.
You can also drop them off at any three of the yard waste processing facilities.
- 346 Falkenburg Road in Tampa
- 13000 U.S. Highway 41 in Gibsonton
- 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa
Place the tree out on yard waste day.
Place your tree curbside in four-foot sections on yard waste day.
Pickup varies by city, check this list.
$3 dropoff fee for Pinellas County Solid waste at 3095 114th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.
Every year the Recycling Department, Parks and Recreation and some private businesses partner to offer Christmas tree recycling drop-offs to Pasco citizens. The trees are chipped and used in our parks to mulch trails and planting beds. Please visit one of our sites through Jan. 12.
Place your tree on the curb on your yard waste day.
Cut into four-foot sections and place curbside, separated from trash and recycling.
