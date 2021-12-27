x
Christmas tree disposal: See these Tampa Bay pickup and drop-off options

The tree might be looking a little dry about now.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is over, the new year is days away — and that tree in your living room is losing more and more of its needles. It's getting to be about that time to toss that Christmas tree to the curb.

Before you do, look it over! Are there any rogue lights or ornaments caught in the branches? If any of them are damaged or you just don't need them anymore, toss them in the trash or consider donating them.

Here's the full list of holiday items that could be recycled instead.

Now then, out with the old and in with the new (year), depending on where you live in Tampa Bay:

Citrus County

Live trees can be brought to the central landfill from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 for free. Artificial trees for disposal will be charged standard solid waste trash rates.

DeSoto County

Live trees must be cut, with pieces no longer than 4 feet in length, and placed at the curbside.

Hernando County

Live Christmas trees may be disposed of on your regularly scheduled yard waste day if trees are cut to under 4-foot lengths and cleaned of all decorations, including tinsel.

Hillsborough County 

Live trees cut into sections no larger than 4-feet long and 6-inches in diameter can be placed curbside on your regular yard waste collection day. Live trees also can be dropped off at the following yard waste processing facilities:

  • 346 Falkenburg Road in Tampa
  • 13000 U.S. Highway 41 in Gibsonton
  • 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa

Tampa residents must cut tree limbs to 4-feet lengths, bundle and place curbside on their regularly scheduled yard waste collection day prior to Jan. 7.

Manatee County

Live trees can be set on the curb on your yard waste collection day. They should be cut no longer than 4-feet in length.

Pasco County

Drop off your live Christmas tree at one of these parks through Jan. 11:

  • Veterans Memorial Park
    14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
  • Land O'Lakes Heritage Park
    5401 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes
  • Wesley Chapel District Park, north end at Overpass Road
    7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

Pinellas County

You can bring your live Christmas tree to the Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste for disposal. It's located at 3095 114th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

Because cities may have different policies, check with your city on the county's website for more information. The city of St. Petersburg has a citywide tree collection event on Jan. 8

Other yard waste facilities include: 

  • Tarpon Springs
    898 S. Levis Ave.
  • Safety Harbor
    1602 10th St.
  • St. Petersburg
    855 28th St. S.

Sarasota County

People in the city of Sarasota are asked to cut the tree to fit a paper lawn and leaf bag or in a 45-gallon or smaller container and place it at the curb.

