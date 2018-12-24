TAMPA, Fla. -- In this season of giving, it's hard not to crack a smile when a child's face lights up with joy.

In this case, there were two children: Tampa Police Department officers partnered with the local Sincerely Santa organization to surprise brothers with special gifts.

Diego, 5, talked with Santa's staff at DeSoto Elementary school and asked for his own blanket set, according to a news release. The helpers went a step farther.

Rooms-To-Go donated a new bunk bed set for Diego and his younger brother, and both received new bikes with helmets.

To lighten the load for Santa and his reindeer, Tampa police personally delivered the gifts to the boys at their home.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.