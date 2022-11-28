Rhode Island family asking others to send loving grandfather extra holiday cheer this season

Tis the season to be jolly..... Fa la la la la la la. Sooooo, share some of your holiday cheer with 'Grandpa George', and send him a holiday card!

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The season of giving is upon us, and one man's granddaughter, Charlene Fletcher, wants you to share some of your Christmas cheer with her grandfather, George Dowling.

George Dowling is a 95-year-old grandfather who lives in Pawtucket, Rhode Island who finds immense joy in receiving holiday cheer from those with hearts as warm as his.

His family really wants to make this holiday season special for him.

Charlene said in her Faceboook post, "If anyone can send my grandfather (he’s 95 yrs old) a Christmas card it would make his holiday season! I would so appreciate it. We have been doing this since my grandmother passed. It helps him get through the holiday..."



Grandpa George reads each card and hangs each one up on a designated wall in his home.

The most cards Grandpa George has ever received was 102. Sadly though, last year he only received 14 cards.

Even with a small number, he still enthusiastically checks his mailbox everyday for more mail.

So far, Grandpa George has already received 73 cards... And he checks every day for more. Will yours be the next one he opens and reads? He sure hopes so!

You can mail your holiday cards with joyful messages to: