Downtown Clearwater to host pet parade this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. — This parade has gone to the dogs.

People are welcome to bring their furry friends to the Clearwater Holiday Pet Paw-rade set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, along Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

But an hour prior, at noon, there are some major bragging rights up for grabs where dogs and yes, cats too, can participate in costume contests. Maybe bring a guinea pig?

Best dressed dog (awarded for small, medium, and large dogs)

Best dressed cat

Best dressed critter (Non-dog or cat)

Best in Show pet (outfit plus accessories, vehicle, float, wagon, stroller, bike, etc.)

Most festive pairing (Pet + Human/s)

Fan-favorite

People wanting to participate in the costume contest are asked to preregister online to save some time.

Photos with Santa and The Grinch will be offered, plus pet treats and more. Donations will be accepted to benefit SPCA Tampa Bay.