CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers took a special turn with Santa to help a little girl get in the holiday spirit on Saturday afternoon.
One adorable little girl asked Detective Whitehead and Detective Kanicki to join her in sitting on the jolly old man's lap himself.
"You never know who’s sitting on Santa’s lap these days at Westfield Countryside," the City of Clearwater said in a statement.
The little girl even handed over her doll for them to keep safe!
Way to keep the spirit alive, officers!
RELATED: US Coast Guard Cutter to deliver 1,200 Christmas trees to Chicago
RELATED: Christmas lights, tree lighting, local shopping: 10 things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida man eating with family dies after bullet flies through door
- Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree
- Why the 'Trucker Salute' is a tradition worth saving
- Police told him his mom was murdered, and his 13-year-old son killed her. He doesn't know what to do
- Florida woman finds horse dead, says it looks like he was cut with knife
- After stroke, local business owner hopes Small Business Saturday will help save store
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter