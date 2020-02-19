TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of the most luxurious Florida hotels and restaurants landed on AAA’s prestigious Four and Five Diamond lists for 2020. The Auto Club Group announced the listings Wednesday.

According to AAA Florida has the fourth-most Five Diamond establishments. They looked at nearly 60,000 AAA Diamond establishments in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; only 186 hotels and restaurants earned a Five Diamond designation. Twelve of those properties – 10 hotels and 2 restaurants – are in Florida.

Florida has second-most Four Diamond properties and there are 16 new to the list and 4 are in our area.

Aventura – JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Clearwater Beach – Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

Daytona Beach – The Daytona, Autograph Collection

Fort Lauderdale – Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

Fort Lauderdale – The Dalmar Fort Lauderdale, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Islamorada – Cheeca Lodge & Spa

Kissimmee – Margaritaville Cottages Orlando by Rentyl

Kissimmee – Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Lake Buena Vista – Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Marathon – Isla Bella Beach Resort

Miami – Hotel Beaux Arts, Autograph Collection

Miami Beach – Lennox Hotel

St. Augustine – Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort

Sarasota – Art Ovation Hotel, Autograph Collection

Sarasota – The Sarasota Modem, A Tribute Portfolio

Tampa – Tampa Marriott Water Street

AAA says to earn the AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and, finally, review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility.

