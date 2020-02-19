TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of the most luxurious Florida hotels and restaurants landed on AAA’s prestigious Four and Five Diamond lists for 2020. The Auto Club Group announced the listings Wednesday.
According to AAA Florida has the fourth-most Five Diamond establishments. They looked at nearly 60,000 AAA Diamond establishments in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; only 186 hotels and restaurants earned a Five Diamond designation. Twelve of those properties – 10 hotels and 2 restaurants – are in Florida.
You can check out the list at AAA.com/Diamonds.
Florida has second-most Four Diamond properties and there are 16 new to the list and 4 are in our area.
- Aventura – JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
- Clearwater Beach – Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach
- Daytona Beach – The Daytona, Autograph Collection
- Fort Lauderdale – Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach
- Fort Lauderdale – The Dalmar Fort Lauderdale, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel
- Islamorada – Cheeca Lodge & Spa
- Kissimmee – Margaritaville Cottages Orlando by Rentyl
- Kissimmee – Margaritaville Resort Orlando
- Lake Buena Vista – Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Marathon – Isla Bella Beach Resort
- Miami – Hotel Beaux Arts, Autograph Collection
- Miami Beach – Lennox Hotel
- St. Augustine – Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort
- Sarasota – Art Ovation Hotel, Autograph Collection
- Sarasota – The Sarasota Modem, A Tribute Portfolio
- Tampa – Tampa Marriott Water Street
AAA says to earn the AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and, finally, review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility.
What other people are reading right now:
- Longtime school bus driver will be laid to rest in school bus casket
- Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago after Trump commutes sentence
- Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home
- Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' in hospital after Daytona 500 crash
- Neighbor killed Faye Swetlik the day she went missing, killed himself days later, police say
- Nurse treating NICU baby also treated the child's father decades ago
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter