TOPEKA, Kan. — Christmas is about spending time with family, and for millions of Americans, the holiday is not complete without a church service.

But dog-owning families have always been forced to leave their four-legged family members at home.

Not anymore – at least at one church in Topeka, Kansas.

The city’s NBC station reports the First Congregation Church is hosting “Pups in the Pews” on Christmas Eve.

Senior Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen told KSNT the goal is to get more families to attend Church for Christmas.

“We have folks who we’ve never seen before, who will show up with their two teacup Yorkies dressed in Christmas Sweaters, with ribbons in their hairs, tucked under each arm as they’re singing a hymn and there’s just a great sense of joy,” said Schlingensiepen to KSNT.

The church’s Facebook event page says doggie Christmas attire is optional, but ‘encouraged.’

While the service is open to anyone who wants to attend, the church is asking dog owners to decide whether the event is right for their dog.

Schlingensiepen told WGEM, the hour-long 11 p.m. event may be difficult for dogs that don’t like crowds or have a hard time sitting still.

Pups In The Pews - Christmas Eve Service Religion event in Topeka, KS by First Congregational UCC - Topeka, KS on Tuesday, December 24 2019

RELATED: Pampering puppies: Doggie daycare becomes social media sensation

RELATED: Purrr-fect: Here are the best animal stories from 2019

RELATED: 'UPS Dogs' shows bond between delivery drivers and man's best friend

RELATED: CDC warns of 'outbreak' of infections they believe are caused by contact with puppies

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter