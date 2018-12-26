If you were planning on ringing in 2019 with guns blazing, you might want to think again.

The Tampa Police Department is warning people against celebratory gunfire this New Year’s Eve.

Tampa police say they will have an increased police presence throughout the city to prevent celebratory gunfire during peak hours on New Year's Eve.

"Celebratory gunfire anywhere is unacceptable and against the law. We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable New Year's Eve without the fear that their life or someone else's may be cut short by a falling bullet," Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

Tampa police are urging residents to report celebratory gunfire to 911.

Remember: What goes up, must come down and falling bullets have a risk of injuring, or even killing someone.

