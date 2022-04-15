List: Easter holiday Mass and services throughout the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Easter is the holiday to celebrate life and new beginnings, and for some, it's a chance to reconnect with their faith.
Below is a list of Mass and Services that are happening across the Tampa Bay area for Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
- Good Friday
- 12:10 p.m. Stations
- 3 p.m. Liturgy
- Holy Saturday
- 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
- Easter Sunday
- 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon Mass
- Monday, April 18
- 7 a.m. Mass
- Holy Saturday
- 5:30 p.m. Vigil
- Easter Sunday
- 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Mass
- Good Friday
- 3 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord
- Holy Saturday
- 10 a.m. Morning Prayer
- After morning prayer, The Blessing of Easter Food Baskets
- 8:15 p.m. Easter Vigil
- 10 a.m. Morning Prayer
- Easter Sunday
- 6:45 a.m. English Mass
- 8:30 a.m. English Mass
- 10:30 a.m. English Mass
- 10:40 a.m. The Venetian
- 12:30 p.m. Spanish Mass
- Good Friday
- 3 p.m. Traditional Latin Passion and Veneration of the Cross
- Holy Saturday
- 6:30 a.m. Tenebrae and Confessions
- 10:30 a.m. Traditional Blessing of Easter Baskets
- 8 p.m. Traditional Latin Easter Vigil and First Easter Mass
- Good Friday
- 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
- 7 p.m. Passion of the Lord
- Holy Saturday
- 8 a.m. Solemn Morning Prayer
- 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
- Easter Sunday
- 8 a.m. Mass
- 10 a.m. Mass with overflow Mass
- Noon Mass
- 10 a.m. Mass, Santa Maria Mission
- Good Friday
- Noon Stations of the Cross
- 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion
- Holy Saturday
- Noon Blessing of the Easter Baskets
- 8 p.m. Saturday Easter Vigil Mass
- Easter Sunday
- 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish) Mass
- Good Friday
- 12 p.m. Stations of the Cross
- 3 p.m. Friday of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Holy Cross
- 6:30 p.m. Via Crucis en Espanol
- 7 p.m. Viernes Santo de la Pasion del Senor
- Holy Saturday
- 8 p.m. Easter Vigil (Bilingual)
- Easter Sunday
- 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Mass in the Piazza
- 8 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass
- 10 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass (English live-streamed)
- Noon Easter Sunday Mass
- 5 p.m. Misa de Pascua (Spanish live-streamed)
- Good Friday
- 2:30 p.m. Novena to Divine Mercy
- 3 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
- 5 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (Spanish)
- 7 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
- 7:30 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (Portuguese)
- Holy Saturday
- 8:30 a.m. Preparation Rites
- 10 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt
- 11 a.m. Easter Food and Basket Blessings
- 3 p.m. Novena to Divine Mercy
- 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
- Easter Sunday
- 6 a.m. Predawn Mass in the Church
- 7:30 a.m. Sunrise Mass in the Church
- 9 a.m. Masses in the Church and Family Center
- 10:45 a.m. Masses in the Church and Family Center
- 12:30 p.m. Mass in the Church
- 12:30 p.m. Mass in the Family Center (Portuguese)
- 2 p.m. Mass in the Church (Spanish)
- 5:30 p.m. Life Teen Mass in the Church
- Easter Sunday
- 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.
- Good Friday
- 7 p.m. Worship and Communion Service at Brandon, Clearwater, Heights, North Tampa, South Tampa, and St. Petersburg locations
- Holy Saturday
- 6 p.m. Easter Service, South Tampa location
- Easter Sunday
- 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Brandon location
- 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. Clearwater location
- 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m., Heights location
- 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., North Tampa location
- 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. South Tampa location
- 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., St Petersburg location
- Good Friday
- 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Service at Ballast Point Campus
- Easter Sunday
- 7:30 a.m. (West Worship Center), 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Service at Ballast Point Campus
- 11 a.m. Service at Channel District Campus
- 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Davis Islands Campus
- Good Friday
- 7 p.m. Service
- Holy Saturday
- 6 p.m. Easter Service
- Easter Sunday
- 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Service
- Easter Sunday
- 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Service
- Easter Sunday
- 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m. Service