Holidays

List: Easter holiday Mass and services throughout the Tampa Bay area

If you're planning to attend church for Easter, we put together a list of services happening this weekend.

More Videos

TAMPA, Fla. — Easter is the holiday to celebrate life and new beginnings, and for some, it's a chance to reconnect with their faith. 

Below is a list of Mass and Services that are happening across the Tampa Bay area for Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. 

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

  • Good Friday
    • 12:10 p.m. Stations
    • 3 p.m. Liturgy
  • Holy Saturday
    • 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
  • Easter Sunday
    • 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon Mass
  • Monday, April 18
    • 7 a.m. Mass

Christ the King Catholic Church

  • Holy Saturday
    • 5:30 p.m. Vigil
  • Easter Sunday
    • 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Mass

St. Mark the Evangelist

  • Good Friday
    • 3 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord
  • Holy Saturday
    • 10 a.m. Morning Prayer
      • After morning prayer, The Blessing of Easter Food Baskets
    • 8:15 p.m. Easter Vigil
  • Easter Sunday
    • 6:45 a.m. English Mass
    • 8:30 a.m. English Mass
    • 10:30 a.m. English Mass
    • 10:40 a.m. The Venetian
    • 12:30 p.m. Spanish Mass

Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church

  • Good Friday
    • 3 p.m. Traditional Latin Passion and Veneration of the Cross
  • Holy Saturday
    • 6:30 a.m. Tenebrae and Confessions
    • 10:30 a.m. Traditional Blessing of Easter Baskets
    • 8 p.m. Traditional Latin Easter Vigil and First Easter Mass

St. Mary Catholic Church

  • Good Friday
    • 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
    • 7 p.m. Passion of the Lord
  • Holy Saturday
    • 8 a.m. Solemn Morning Prayer
    • 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
  • Easter Sunday
    • 8 a.m. Mass
    • 10 a.m. Mass with overflow Mass
    • Noon Mass
    • 10 a.m. Mass, Santa Maria Mission

St. Patrick Catholic Church

  • Good Friday
    • Noon Stations of the Cross
    • 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion
  • Holy Saturday
    • Noon Blessing of the Easter Baskets
    • 8 p.m. Saturday Easter Vigil Mass
  • Easter Sunday
    • 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish) Mass

St. Lawrence Catholic Church

  • Good Friday
    • 12 p.m. Stations of the Cross
    • 3 p.m. Friday of the Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Holy Cross
    • 6:30 p.m. Via Crucis en Espanol
    • 7 p.m. Viernes Santo de la Pasion del Senor
  • Holy Saturday
    • 8 p.m. Easter Vigil (Bilingual)
  • Easter Sunday
    • 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Mass in the Piazza
    • 8 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass
    • 10 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass (English live-streamed)
    • Noon Easter Sunday Mass
    • 5 p.m. Misa de Pascua (Spanish live-streamed)

St. Paul Catholic Church

  • Good Friday
    • 2:30 p.m. Novena to Divine Mercy
    • 3 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
    • 5 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (Spanish)
    • 7 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
    • 7:30 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (Portuguese)
  • Holy Saturday
    • 8:30 a.m. Preparation Rites
    • 10 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt
    • 11 a.m. Easter Food and Basket Blessings
    • 3 p.m. Novena to Divine Mercy
    • 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
  • Easter Sunday
    • 6 a.m. Predawn Mass in the Church
    • 7:30 a.m. Sunrise Mass in the Church
    • 9 a.m. Masses in the Church and Family Center
    • 10:45 a.m. Masses in the Church and Family Center
    • 12:30 p.m. Mass in the Church
    • 12:30 p.m. Mass in the Family Center (Portuguese)
    • 2 p.m. Mass in the Church (Spanish)
    • 5:30 p.m. Life Teen Mass in the Church  

Horizon Church

  • Easter Sunday
    • 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

Radiant Church

  • Good Friday
    • 7 p.m. Worship and Communion Service at Brandon, Clearwater, Heights, North Tampa, South Tampa, and St. Petersburg locations
  • Holy Saturday
    • 6 p.m. Easter Service, South Tampa location
  • Easter Sunday
    • 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Brandon location
    • 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. Clearwater location
    • 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m., Heights location
    • 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., North Tampa location
    • 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. South Tampa location
    • 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., St Petersburg location

South Tampa Fellowship

  • Good Friday
    • 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Service at Ballast Point Campus
  • Easter Sunday
    • 7:30 a.m. (West Worship Center), 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Service at Ballast Point Campus
    • 11 a.m. Service at Channel District Campus
    • 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., Davis Islands Campus

The Crossing Church

  • Good Friday
    • 7 p.m. Service
  • Holy Saturday
    • 6 p.m. Easter Service
  • Easter Sunday
    • 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Service

Faith Life Church

  • Easter Sunday
    • 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Service

Hyde Park United Methodist

  • Easter Sunday
    • 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m. Service

