ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropicana Field will light up Friday night in a big way!

Enchant Christmas, said to offer the world’s largest Christmas light maze, opens to the public.

The ballpark’s outfield is slated to be outfitted with a massive light display and a Christmas market with more than 60 local food and merchant vendors.

The infield will feature an ice-skating trail with lit archways. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at their workshop for photo opportunities.

St. Petersburg is one of three cities hosting Enchant Christmas -- Seattle and Washington, D.C., will have a similar event.

Ticket prices vary, click here for more information.

Enchant Christmas runs through Dec. 29.

