Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays

Guests will be able to see the new "Everwhite" tree, a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect.

It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you in the Christmas spirit. From Nov. 25 through New Year's Day, guests can enjoy the holiday-themed adventure that has taken over Tropicana Field.

Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. Discounts are available for military personnel and seniors.

On opening night, a tree-lightning ceremony was held to kick off the season-long event. The 100-foot-tall "Everwhite" tree was lit, and Santa and Mrs. Claus attended. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch was also expected to attend the event.

What else can guests expect? Enchant's newest story-themed maze, ice skating, the village filled of tiny shops and vendors, and delicious holiday treats. There will also be games for children, story time with Mrs. Claus and live entertainment. Guests should be aware that ice skating is an additional $18.

This year, Enchant will be joined by its first-ever national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel. The popular television network will be offering guests a variety of custom experiences, including a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, photo opportunities, Hallmark Channel wine tasting and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie while in production.

Organizers are expecting more than 300,000 guests over the 34 nights of operation. Enchant is filled with 4 million lights and spans 10 acres.