Communities across the Tampa Bay area are planning events Monday to commemorate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 90 years old this year.

Here are some of the events that are scheduled:

Tampa

The 30th annual City of Tampa's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will begin at noon in Cuscaden Park in East Tampa and end at Middleton High School. For more information, go to mlkjrparade.com

St. Petersburg

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade begins at 11 a.m. at 3rd Street and 1st Avenue South. Then from 2-6 p.m., a Family Fun Day will be held at Tropicana Field. For more information, go to mlkdreambig.com

Port Richey

The African American Club (AAC) of Pasco will be honoring King with a march starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Union Missionary Baptist Church, 6235 Pine Hill Road. Participants will march west to the Booker T. Washington Schoolhouse, 6105 Pine Hill Road. A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the schoolhouse with performances by a high school JROTC and students of the AAC Life Skills Program. The guest speaker will be Mr. Clyde E. Parker, president of the NAACP of Pasco.

Tarpon Springs

The 24th annual MLK Celebration starts with breakfast at 8 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 501 E. Tarpon Ave. A parade begins at 11 a.m. starting on the corner of Levis Avenue and Tarpon Avenue. After the parade, a festival will be held in Dorsett Park with music, vendors, food and drinks.

Lakeland

"The Dream Still Matters" celebration will be held at 7 p.m. at Free Life Chapel, 6780 N. Socrum Loop Road.

