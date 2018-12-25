ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just like Thanksgiving, Christmas can be prime time for food borne illness. So once again, we’re offering advice from food safety experts for how to keep the family safe when preparing your holiday meals.

One of the most obvious but important things you can do, and do again, and do again is washing you hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water. This is especially important if you have a cough or runny nose or if you’ve been cooking with raw eggs or meat.

Speaking of raw eggs, lots of things on the holiday menu might include eggs. As tempting as it might be, avoid eating raw cookie dough which could contain E. Coli and salmonella. The same goes for raw dough for your pies, biscuits and pizza.

If you’re making eggnog, raw eggs are actually the main ingredient. Food safety experts recommend using pasteurized eggs to minimize any risk of contamination. Sometimes those type eggs will have a “P” stamped on the egg.

If you’re preparing a turkey, hopefully you’ve started thawing that out by now. Experts say it can be dangerous to thaw out your turkey at room temperature which can allow dangerous bacteria to grow.

Instead, consider thawing slowly in the refrigerator or even under cold running water. If you’re short on time, you can use the microwave.

The key is not letting that turkey sit out at unsafe temperatures for more than a few hours, because within a two to four-hour period, you could be in the danger zone where bacteria grows fastest.

And when it comes to cooking, it’s nearly impossible to tell if your bird is safely cooked just by looking at it, so experts recommend using a food thermometer, sticking it into the deepest part of the breast and numerous other spots, to make sure it is cooked to 165 degrees.

And finally, when it comes to leftovers, while many people will want to get straight to spending time with family. But unless you want to throw all that uneaten food away, get in in the refrigerator within 2 hours after its served. That includes food you might think might not need refrigeration you’re your pumpkin pie.

You’ll want to eat up or freeze your leftovers within three to four days. If you follow all these tips, you’ll make sure you and your loved ones have a happy holiday season hopefully without getting sick.

