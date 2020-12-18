Last minute gift guide for the holidays

How to find the perfect gifts both online and at local outdoor markets.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's one week until Christmas and some of you are still having trouble figuring out what gifts to buy.

There's always one or two people who seem impossible to buy for.

Time to Google.

There are plenty of sites that will give you lists of gift ideas, however Google has taken it a step further and looked at trends and what's popular so it's hard to go wrong.

First head to Google's gift guide to see the different lists they come up with, like what's popular for the kids.

Molly Vandenberg is a Google Technology Expert. "You can see from Cocomelon, the popular Youtube series, that bedtime JJ doll as well as some other interesting toys that might be like the fidget spinner of 2020 is what I've been calling them," she said. "Both the Pop It and the Simpl Dimpl are really popular."

Maybe you're buying something for an aspiring chef! "For the person who likes to get things done in the kitchen, air fryers and coffee makers are definitely at the top of people's list as well as the Kitchenaid stand mixer," Vandenberg said.

And if you want to support local businesses, check out Google shopping.

"What you can do is actually filter for things that are nearby and that can help you understand items that are in stock and possibly local businesses to support and Google maps is another great tool for discovering local businesses near you," Vandenburg said.

If you are not afraid of a little in-person safe shopping, there are several local outdoor markets happening all around the Tampa bay area this weekend. Those are great places to find those truly unique thoughtful gifts and it really helps those local vendors who live right here in our community.

