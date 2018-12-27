There are just days left until 2018 is over, and Tampa Bay is planning to end the year in style.

Here are some places to ring in 2019 with a bang.

Clearwater Beach

Light It Up! has fireworks being set off over the Gulf of Mexico while watchers enjoy the soft white sand on Clearwater Beach. Fireworks begin at the stroke of midnight. Jimmy’s On The Edge’s rooftop bar also promises the best view of the fireworks for a $20 cover with a champagne toast and DJ music.

Busch Gardens

The Tampa park is open until 1 a.m. and features live music throughout the park and thrill rides in the dark. There’s a parkwide countdown to midnight followed by a fireworks show in Gwazi Park. The event is included with park admission.

First Night St. Petersburg

One of the largest family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in the state has two fireworks shows. The first is at 8 p.m. and the second is at midnight. The best viewing areas are along the downtown waterfront from Vinoy Park to Albert Whitted Park.

Tampa

Armature Works hosts its first New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks show on Monday night. It’s a family-friendly, free event with viewing areas on the South and West Lawns along the Hillsborough River. There will also be live music beginning at 8 p.m. and food and drink vendors in the Heights Public Market.

New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop

Downtown Sarasota hosts a “pineapple drop” to celebrate the new year. The event begins at 1 p.m. Monday with amusement rides and games at Five Points Park, live music, food and drink vendors and a firework display over Sarasota Bay. Block party and Pineapple Drop are on Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Apollo Beach

Circles Waterfront Restaurant shows off a fireworks display at midnight along the Tampa Bay waterfront. There will also be a DJ and a food truck later in the evening.

New Year’s Eve at Noon

Countdown to noon instead of midnight with the kids at Great Exploration’s in St. Petersburg. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, kids can learn about New Year’s traditions around the world and celebrate the new year with a balloon drop and sparkling juice toast. Tickets $15 for non-members. Children younger than 12 are free.

Kid’s New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop

Armature Works also hosts a “Noon” Year’s Eve party for kids on Monday. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a magic show, a countdown to noon and a balloon drop.

Outback Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade

The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. along 7th Avenue in Ybor City. There will be dozens of floats and 15 marching bands, including those from Iowa State and Mississippi State. The pep rally also features a battle of the bands and cheerleaders from both universities, which face off the next day at Raymond James Stadium. The parade is free and family-friendly.

Free movie at the pier

Sunset Cinema at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach expanded its free movie offerings through Monday night. On New Year’s Eve, catch Solo: A Star Wars Story. Make sure to bring blankets or low lawn chairs to watch the film on the jumbo screen. Movies begin at dusk, approximately 5:45 p.m.

10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater

New Year’s Eve Block Party

The Sail next to the Tampa Convention Center is hosting a free party with food trucks, a DJ, champagne toast and party favors. American Social and Jackson’s Bistro are also planning a fireworks show over the Hillsborough River right in front of the party.

