Where to find last-minute fireworks for July 4th celebrations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Americans across the country are spending their Tuesday pulling out grills, sipping on cold drinks and spending time with loved ones – but you can't forget about the fireworks on July 4.

With the day planned to be full of red, white and boom, Independence Day is something celebrated dating back to July 4, 1776.

And for anyone wondering where exactly they can find last-minute fireworks to buy this year to pop off into the sky, we've got you covered.

Here's a breakdown of Tampa Bay-area stores to fill your carts at for the Fourth of July.

Phantom Fireworks

As the Sunshine State's largest provider of fireworks, Phantom locations can be found in and around Tampa – and there's also an online store.

Locations:

Phantom of Tampa South 3642 W. Gandy Blvd, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33611 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday (Hours might differ) Contact: 813-839-6751

Phantom of Tampa 1031 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday (Hours might differ) Contact: 813-910-2955



There are also more than 15 tents set up across the Tampa Bay area – check them out by clicking here.

Other locations across Florida can be found on Phantom's website by using the search tool.

Galaxy Fireworks Inc.

Locations:

204 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Open 24 hours (Hours might differ)

9005 Ridge Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654 8 a.m. to midnight Tuesday (Hours might differ)

4201 N Dale Mabry HwyTampa FL 33607 Contact: 813-234-2264

3950 S Dale MabryTampa FL 33603 Contact: 813-234-2264

9908 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Contact: 813-234-2264

8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 Contact: 813-234-2264

4411 Gandy BlvdTampa FL 34611 Contact: 813-234-2264



Check out a full list of tents set up in the area here.

TNT Fireworks

Just like Phantom, locations can be found in and around Tampa but also in St. Petersburg, Brandon and neighboring cities – there's also an online store.

Locations:

5601 Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610

8220 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33614

6192 Gunn Highway, Tampa, FL 33625

1049 62nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

8404 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33615

11110 Causeway Blvd., Brandon, FL 33510

9403 Us Hwy 301 South, Riverview, FL 33578

2140 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

Click here to find more locations across the Tampa Bay area.

Pyro Junkie Fireworks

Locations:

11207 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 9 a.m. to midnight Tuesday (Holiday hours)



And while fireworks are being bought left and right, some may be wondering if they are actually legal in the state of Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law back in April 2020 that allows Floridians to use fireworks legally – but only on three days out of the year.

Those days are Independence Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Read more about laws surrounding fireworks here.

For people who plan to pop fireworks at their home or someone else's, here are some safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks