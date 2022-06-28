Are fireworks legal in Florida? Yes, but only 3 days out of the year

The state statutes say people are only allowed to use fireworks on Independence Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April 2020 that allows Floridians to use fireworks legally – but only on three days out of the year.

Those days are Independence Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Basically, under state statutes, the types of fireworks people are allowed to set off on those three holidays are firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, dago bombs, blank cartridges, toy cannons and fireworks containing any explosives or flammable compound.

Pop-its, snaps, sparklers, glow worms, trick noisemakers, party poppers, booby traps, smoke devices, a cigarette load, trick matches and auto burglar alarms are allowed to be purchased anytime during the year as they are not defined as fireworks in the statutes.

However, local cities or counties can still ban or restrict the use of fireworks despite the state law.

Homeowners associations across the state can also supersede the state law to limit or not allow any fireworks in their respective communities, the statute mentions.

Therefore, it's a good idea for people to check their local county or city's announcements on the use of fireworks for the upcoming holiday.

Anyone who is participating in lighting up fireworks is encouraged by local authorities to do so in a safe and responsible manner.

Those who decide to still use any fireworks not on a designated holiday can potentially face fines.

There is an agricultural exception: Floridians can still sign a waiver when they buy fireworks saying they are scaring birds – which is allowed. Some people have exploited this loophole to set off fireworks whenever they want.

For people who plan to pop fireworks at their home or someone else's, here are some safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety.