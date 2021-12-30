Here's how you can safely have a fireworks celebration for New Year's Eve

You can't ring in the new year without lighting up the sky. But, there are ways to make sure you do it safely.

TAMPA, Fla. — New Year's Eve is just one day away, meaning people are already preparing the things they need to celebrate the holiday. On that long list is most likely fireworks.

You can't ring in the new year without lighting up the sky. But, it's not always the safest way to celebrate. According to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries in 2020.

However, that doesn't mean it's not impossible to celebrate with fireworks safely.

Here are some tips:

Do not allow children to ignite or play with fireworks. According to the same CPSC report, children under the age of five accounted for 11 percent of fireworks-related injuries.

Always keep some water nearby just in case an accident happens.

Mind your distance from the fireworks. Make sure you're not standing right next to the firework after lighting it, keep a distance of at least 10 feet and double-check to see if it's pointed at any homes.

Another thing to make sure you're aware of is if the county you reside in allows fireworks.

According to Florida law, fireworks are allowed during three holidays, including New Year's Eve. However, the law makes mention of the fact that it does not "supersede any local governmental regulation relating to the use of fireworks" - like Pinellas County or elsewhere. A homeowner's association also can ban fireworks within a legally executed covenant, but a board of directors cannot merely pass a fireworks ban.