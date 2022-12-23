Pasco County woman celebrates 105th birthday on Christmas Eve

Dora Starbird says through a century of Christmas celebrations, she doesn't recall what was under her tree but fondly remembers who was around it.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman has something extra to celebrate this Christmas Eve. Dora Starbird is turning 105!

Dora says a sense of humor, staying busy and daily exercise have kept her young.

She also enjoys the occasional thrill ride – taking out ATVs at her camp in Maine.

"Of course, in the summer, my favorite thing is 4-wheeling," Dora said.

Dora was born in Maine on December 24, 1917. The doctor arrived at her family home by sleigh.

"Horse and buggy, yeah," Dora said. "Snow on the ground!"

In her eyes, a lot about Christmas has changed since that time.

"Oh, there's a lot of difference," said Dora, remembering how she and her four siblings would often share one gift. "We used to get little things, but they get expensive things now."

However, she argues those Christmases with fewer toys were more fun and playful. She recalls skiing, sledding, and playing games with her siblings and friends.

Her memories with loved ones are what Dora cherishes the most in her life.

After 105 Christmas celebrations, Dora said she doesn't recall what was under her tree, but fondly remembers who was around it.