Where to find free Easter meals around the Tampa Bay area

Organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area will provide thousands of hot and nutritious Easter meals to those in need.

TAMPA, Fla. — Easter is the time for celebrating hope, life, and new beginnings, but for many homeless or at-risk individuals, it can be a time of stress and uncertainty.

This year, Metropolitan Ministries will be serving a full Easter meal at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 21 at Amazing Love Ministries. At noon, there will be a service with music and a message of hope from Metropolitan Ministries’ Rev. Beth Bostrom.

The Metro Brigade is also partnering with organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area to provide 2,500 hot, balanced and nutritious meals to those in need. Below, you'll find a list of times and locations where you can pick up a meal.

Friday, April 19 (Good Friday)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Faith Café: 1340 N. Clearview Ave., Tampa

1340 N. Clearview Ave., Tampa 12 – 1 p.m. at Tabernacle of Hope: 6907 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

6907 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa 12 – 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Port Richey: 7540 Ridge Rd., Port Richey

Saturday, April 20

9 – 10 a.m. breakfast at First Presbyterian Church of Tampa: 412 E. Zack St., Tampa

412 E. Zack St., Tampa 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Faith Café: 1340 N. Clearview Ave., Tampa

1340 N. Clearview Ave., Tampa 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Riverview United Methodist Church: 8002 U.S. Highway 301 S., Riverview

8002 U.S. Highway 301 S., Riverview 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Second Chances Dream Center: 1520 E. 127th Ave., Tampa

1520 E. 127th Ave., Tampa 2 – 3 p.m. at Center for Manifestation Empowerment House: 3703 N. 30th St., Tampa

3703 N. 30th St., Tampa 5 – 6 p.m. at Refuge Church: 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port Richey

Sunday, April 21 (Easter)