Where to find free Easter meals around the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Easter is the time for celebrating hope, life, and new beginnings, but for many homeless or at-risk individuals, it can be a time of stress and uncertainty.
This year, Metropolitan Ministries will be serving a full Easter meal at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 21 at Amazing Love Ministries. At noon, there will be a service with music and a message of hope from Metropolitan Ministries’ Rev. Beth Bostrom.
The Metro Brigade is also partnering with organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area to provide 2,500 hot, balanced and nutritious meals to those in need. Below, you'll find a list of times and locations where you can pick up a meal.
Friday, April 19 (Good Friday)
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Faith Café: 1340 N. Clearview Ave., Tampa
- 12 – 1 p.m. at Tabernacle of Hope: 6907 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
- 12 – 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Port Richey: 7540 Ridge Rd., Port Richey
Saturday, April 20
- 9 – 10 a.m. breakfast at First Presbyterian Church of Tampa: 412 E. Zack St., Tampa
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Faith Café: 1340 N. Clearview Ave., Tampa
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Riverview United Methodist Church: 8002 U.S. Highway 301 S., Riverview
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Second Chances Dream Center: 1520 E. 127th Ave., Tampa
- 2 – 3 p.m. at Center for Manifestation Empowerment House: 3703 N. 30th St., Tampa
- 5 – 6 p.m. at Refuge Church: 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port Richey
Sunday, April 21 (Easter)
- 8 – 9 a.m. at Hood Temple AME Zion: 3608 N. 26th St., Tampa
- 8 – 9:15 a.m. at Hyde Park United Methodist Church: 500 W. Platt St., Tampa
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Amazing Love Ministries: 3304 E Columbus Dr., Tampa
- 1 – 2 p.m. at Christian Outreach Ministry: 2016 N 60th St., Tampa
- 1 – 2 p.m. at Love One Another: 13853 15th St., Dade City
- 5 – 6 p.m. at Faith Café: 1340 N. Clearview Ave., Tampa
- 5 – 6 p.m. at Pinellas Safe Harbor in partnership with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office: 14840 49th St N, Clearwater