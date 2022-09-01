Freeform announces full schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween 2022: 'Hocus Pocus' to air 13 times

'Get Out' and 'A Quiet Place' are new to the lineup this year among returning favorites like 'Ghostbusters,' 'Beetlejuice' and 'The Nightmare Before Christmas.'

SALEM, Mass. — The Halloween season is quickly approaching -- and Freeform is already gearing up for TV frights by unleashing their full schedule for the 31 Nights of Halloween.

That means the Sanderson sisters are back to bewitch your TV throughout October as fan-favorite Hocus Pocus airs 13 different times. Other spooky staples returning this year are The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, Goosebumps and films from the Halloweentown series.

But that's not all... The following freaky features are new to the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup this year:

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Get Out

Halloween (2018)

A Quiet Place

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2U

If you're looking for Hocus Pocus 2, you won't find it here. That's because the movie will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting Friday, Sept. 30. It comes as Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of hilariously wicked witches. You can watch the trailer for the hotly anticipated sequel below.

So when can you watch all of your Halloween favorites this year? You can see the full schedule for 2022's 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform below...

WEEK OF OCTOBER 1

Saturday, Oct. 1

7:00a/6:00c - Edward ScissorHands

9:10a/8:10c - The Witches (1990)

11:20a/10:20c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:25p/10:20c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05p/2:05c - Hotel Transylvania

5:10p/4:10c - Hotel Transylvania 2

7:15p/6:15c - Hocus Pocus

9:25p/8:25c - Beetlejuice

11:30p/10:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00a/6:00c - The Witches (1990)

9:10a/8:10c - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

10:10a/9:10c - Halloweentown

12:15p/11:15c - Hotel Transylvania

2:20p/1:20c - Hotel Transylvania 2

4:25p/3:25c - Maleficent

6:30p/5:30c - Beetlejuice

8:35p/7:35c - Hocus Pocus

10:45p/9:45c - Ghostbusters (2016)

WEEK OF OCTOBER 3

Monday, Oct. 3

1:00p/12:00c - Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

3:00p/2:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30p/4:30c - Ghostbusters II

8:00p/7:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11:30a/10:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)

2:00p/1:00c - Ghostbusters II

4:30p/3:30c - Edward ScissorHands

7:00p/6:00c - Maleficent

9:00p/8:00c - Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:00p/11:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

2:00p/1:00c - Madagascar

4:00p/3:00c - Hotel Transylvania

6:00p/5:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

8:00p/7:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:00a/10:00c - Madagascar

1:00p/12:00c - Hotel Transylvania

3:00p/2:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00p/4:00c - Shrek Forever After

7:00p/6:00c - Halloweentown

9:00p/8:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, Oct. 7

10:30a/9:30c - Scared Shrekless

11:00a/10:00c - Shrek Forever After

1:00p/12:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:00a/6:00c - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00a/7:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

10:00a/9:00c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:05a/11:05c - Ghostbusters (1984)

2:35p/1:35c - Ghostbusters II

5:05p/4:05c - Beetlejuice

7:10p/6:10c - Hocus Pocus

9:20p/8:20c - Maleficent

11:25p/10:25c - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00a/6:00c - Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30a/6:30c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:35a/8:35c - Ghostbusters (1984)

12:05a/11:05c - Ghostbusters II

2:40p/1:40c - Beetlejuice

4:45p/3:45c - Hocus Pocus

6:55p/5:55c - Freeform Premiere Get Out

9:25p/8:25c - Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)

11:55p/10:55c - Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place

WEEK OF OCTOBER 10

Monday, Oct. 10

11:30a/10:30c - A Quiet Place



1:40p/12:40c - Get Out

4:15p/3:15c - Halloween (2018)

6:50p/5:50c - Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day

9:25p/8:25c - Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 11

12:30p/11:30c - Maleficent



2:30p/1:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls

5:00p/4:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)



7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 12

10:30a/9:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls

1:00p/12:00c - Hotel Transylvania

3:00p/2:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00p/4:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)

8:00p/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 13

10:30p/9:30c - Frankenweenie (2012)

12:30p/11:30c - Edward Scissorhands

3:00p/2:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

6:00p/5:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

7:30p/6:30c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00p/8:00c - Beetlejuice

12:00a/11:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30a/9:30c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:30p/12:00c - 5:00p/4:00c - Family Guy

5:00p/4:00c - Beetlejuice

7:00p/6:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c - 2:00a/1:00c - Family Guy

Saturday, Oct. 15

7:00a/6:00c - Hook

10:15a/9:15c - How to Train Your Dragon 2

12:25p/11:25c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:25p/1:25c - Toy Story of TERROR!

2:55p/1:55c - Scared Shrekless

3:25p/2:25c - Shrek Forever After

5:30p/4:30c - Hocus Pocus

7:40p/6:40c - Hotel Transylvania

9:45p/8:45c - Hotel Transylvania 2

11:50p/10:50c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, Oct. 16

7:00a/6:00c - How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10a/8:10c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45a/9:45c - Scared Shrekless

11:15a/10:15c - Shrek Forever After

1:20p/12:20c - Hotel Transylvania

3:25p/2:25c - Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30p/4:30c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40p/6:40c - Hocus Pocus

9:50p/8:50c - Maleficent

11:55p/10:55c - The Witches

WEEK OF OCTOBER 17

Monday, Oct. 17

12:00p/11:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30p/1:30c - Ghostbusters II

5:05p/4:05c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Pop 'N Knowledge Double Feature

7:10p/6:10c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50p/7:50c - Hocus Pocus

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:30a/9:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00p/12:00c - Ghostbusters II

3:30p/2:30c - Fright Night (2011)

6:00p/5:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)

Pop 'N Knowledge

9:00p/8:00c - Beetlejuice



12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10:30a/9:30c - Fright Night (2011)

1:00p/12:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)

4:00p/3:00c - Maleficent

6:00p/5:00c - Beetlejuice

8:00p/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 20

11:00a/10:00c - The Witches (1990)

1:00p/12:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

3:00p/2:00c - Halloweentown

5:00p/4:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00a/11:00c - The Witches (1990)

Friday, Oct. 21

10:30a/9:30c - 5:00p/4:00c - Family Guy



5:00p/4:00c - Hotel Transylvania

7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00p/8:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:00a/6:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

9:00a/8:00c - Maleficent

11:00a/10:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)

1:30p/12:30c - Ghostbusters II

4:00p/3:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)

7:15p/6:15c - Beetlejuice

9:20p/8:20c - Hocus Pocus

11:30p/10:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls

Sunday Oct. 23

7:00a/6:00c - The House with a Clock in its Walls

9:30a/8:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)

12:00p/11:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)

3:10p/2:10c - Beetlejuice

5:15p/4:15c - Hocus Pocus

7:25p/6:25c - Monsters, Inc.

9:30p/8:30c - Monsters University

12:00a/11:00c - Shrek Forever After

WEEK OF OCTOBER 24

Monday, Oct. 24

12:00p/11:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:00p/1:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

5:00p/4:00c - Shrek Forever After

7:00p/6:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00p/8:00c - Maleficent

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:30a/9:30c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:00p/11:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children



3:00p/2:00c - Halloweentown

5:00p/4:00c - Hotel Transylvania

7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:00p/11:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

2:00p/1:00c - Hotel Transylvania

4:00p/3:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00p/5:00c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00p/7:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, Oct. 27

11:00a/10:00c - Ready or Not

1:00p/12:00c - Maleficent

3:00p/2:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30p/4:30c - Ghostbusters II

8:00p/7:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00a/11:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, Oct. 28

10:30a/9:30c - Ghostbusters (2016)

1:30p/12:30c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy

12:00a/11:00c - 2:00a/1:00c - The Office

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00a/6:00c - How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10a/8:10c - Edward Scissorhands

11:40a/10:40c - Frankenweenie (2012)

1:40p/12:40c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:35p/2:35c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:40p/4:40c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20p/6:20c - Hotel Transylvania

9:25p/8:25c - Hocus Pocus

11:35p/10:35c - Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:00a/6:00c - The Witches (1990)

9:05a/8:05c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

10:45p/9:45c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:50p/11:50c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:55p/1:55c - Hotel Transylvania

5:00p/4:00c - Beetlejuice

7:05p/6:05c - Hocus Pocus

9:15p/8:15c - Maleficent

11:20p/10:20c - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

WEEK OF OCTOBER 31

Monday, Oct. 31

10:30p/9:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00p/12:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00p/2:00c - Beetlejuice

5:00p/4:00c - Maleficent

7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania

9:00p/8:00c - Hocus Pocus