Celebrate 'Friendsgiving' on a private Florida island

You and your friends can truly get away for the holiday.
MARATHON, Fla. — You've heard it most of the year – stay at least six feet away from others and don't stay in groups larger than 10 people. Doing so reduces your risk of getting and/or spreading coronavirus. 

And it's made it harder to connect with friends and loved ones. 

But what if you could get away from it all and enjoy your friends' company in-person without having to worry about anyone else?

Well you have that chance, thanks to Hotels.com! 

The popular hotel booking site is offering you and five of your friends a seven-night stay on a private island, dubbed "Friendsgiving Island," located in Marathon, Florida. 

From Nov. 14-21, you and your friends will stay in a 3-bed, 2-bath, 5,000-square-foot vacation home, along with access to kayaks, paddleboards, a boat dock and helicopter launch pad, the website says

The seven-night stay will only cost $2,000 (plus tax), which Hotels.com says averages to around $50 a person per night. Normally, just to stay one night on the private island would be about $1,400, Hotels.com said. 

And if that wasn't enough of an incentive, the stay comes with a one-night private chef who will prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner! 

The deal goes live on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. EDT and is first-come, first-served. You can find more reservation details here.

 

