Are gyms open on Easter Sunday?

It's only been a little more than three months since New Year's Day, so people might still want to keep up their resolutions of heading to the gym.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Those who celebrate Easter Sunday may use the time to spend with loved ones and practice their religion.

But other people, including those who don't observe the holiday, may look for something different thing to do on Easter — such as perhaps going to a gym.

It's only been a little more than three months since New Year's Day, so people might still want to keep up their resolutions of heading to the gym for a nice workout.

But with most businesses being closed on Easter or Sundays, are gyms going to remain open on April 9?

The short answer — yes.

Most gyms will be open during normal business hours while others will have shortened hours or not have staff in the gym.

The following companies will keep their gyms open on Easter Sunday this year:

For private companies or other gyms not listed above, try giving your gym a call to check if they will be open on Easter.

Those who do not have a gym membership but want to exercise on Sunday, April 9, consider doing any physical activities that can be done from or near your home.

If you have already decided to not head to the gym on Sunday but your Easter brunch is missing a few ingredients and a trip to the grocery store is in order, many will be open despite the holiday.

While some grocery stores will close all locations on April 9, many grocery and pharmacy chains will stay open or operate under reduced hours. You'll be able to stock up at Walmart or a Kroger-operated grocery store, but Target stores will be closed.