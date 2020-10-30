Halloween 2020: 8 safe, family-fun events around the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — There's no doubt about it, COVID-19 has changed the way everyone celebrates one of the most social holidays in the United States: Halloween.
The Centers for Disease Control warns that traditional Halloween events, like visiting indoor haunted houses and trick-or-treating in large groups, are high-risk activities for exposure to the virus.
The CDC encourages moderate to low-risk activities as fun alternatives. For example, virtual Halloween costume contests or one-way trick-or-treating where treats are wrapped in goodie bags and placed on the porch for families to grab safely.
Communities around the Tampa Bay area also came up with unique and safe ways for families to enjoy the spooky-themed holiday. Most events require a ticket in advance and have sold out. But, it's not too late to reserve your spot for the following eight events.
1. Busch Gardens
The Tampa theme park is hosting its Treat-or-Treating with a Sesame Street themed safari.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31. 2020
Time: noon - 6 p.m.
2. Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Clearwater Marine Aquarium is hosting its Halloweekends with costumes, treats and underwater pumpkin carvings.
To make sure you have a spot, reservations are recommended.
3. The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze
Take your family out to the Fox Squirrel Farm in Plant City where they’ll enjoy a day of Bluegrass music and a corn maze.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1
Where: 3002 Charlie Taylor Road N. Plant City
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information click here.
4. Great Explorations Children’s Museum
The Great Explorations Children’s Museum is hosting its family-friendly Halloween Hooplah event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Where: 1925 4th St. N St. Petersburg, Fl 33704
Time: 9-11 a.m., noon - 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Limited tickets are available, advance registration is required.
5. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will host a drive-thru trick-or-treating event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Where: Families are invited to visit their local HCSO district office
District I – 14102 N 20th St., Tampa
District II – 2310 N Falkenburg, Rd., Tampa
District III – 7202 Gunn Hwy, Tampa
District IV – 508 33rd Street SE, Ruskin
District V – 10128 Windhorst Rd., Tampa
Time: 6-8 p.m.
To ensure social distancing, families are asked to stay in their vehicles as deputies hand out goodie bags through the car windows.
6. Living Faith Tampa Fall Festival
Living Faith Tampa is hosting its family-friendly fall festival. There will be interactive games, food and candy for the kids to enjoy.
7. Urban Air Port Richey
Urban Air Port Richey Trampoline and Adventure Park is hosting its Halloween Night of Candy.
Vendors will hand out treats and there will be a costume contest for kids and adults.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Where: 9560 U.S. 19 Port Richey
Time: 6-9 p.m.
8. Zoo Tampa will host its Creatures of the Night. The “mostly” outdoor event will have health and safety guidelines in place to keep families safe.
This year’s family-friendly theme takes place around campfires where kids will enjoy spooky tales. Reservations with timed entry are required for a guarantee admission.
