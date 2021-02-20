Hillsborough River won't 'go green' for St. Patrick's Day

The annual tradition is set to continue in 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough River won't be turned green this year for St. Patrick's Day, the city announced Saturday.

Tampa officials and the Tampa Downtown Partnership are postponing the annual "River O'Green" event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city said in a news release. It's set to resume in 2022.

"Event organizers encourage everyone to celebrate safely by turning beverages green and supporting local restaurants for traditional Irish fare," the release reads.

Larry the Leprechaun still will be making the occasional appearance in the downtown area to celebrate the holiday, the city said.

Meet Larry the Leprechaun! Larry took over our Instagram account to show us what he's most excited for this #StPatricksDay for #RiverOGreen. Tune in to our Instagram story to see today's dye test and to follow Larry's adventures in @TampasDowntown! https://t.co/UOKvr9GdAz pic.twitter.com/yChyvqkQEZ — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) March 9, 2018