Hillsborough River won't 'go green' for St. Patrick's Day

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough River won't be turned green this year for St. Patrick's Day, the city announced Saturday.
Tampa officials and the Tampa Downtown Partnership are postponing the annual "River O'Green" event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city said in a news release. It's set to resume in 2022.
"Event organizers encourage everyone to celebrate safely by turning beverages green and supporting local restaurants for traditional Irish fare," the release reads.
Larry the Leprechaun still will be making the occasional appearance in the downtown area to celebrate the holiday, the city said.
- 'We've never seen this before': Pulmonologists say lung scans show devastating impacts from COVID-19
- Research shows vaccinating younger people could slow the spread of COVID-19
- Florida reports first case of Brazil P.1 coronavirus variant
- Teen named county's top golfer despite facing renal failure
- DOJ: 3 Floridians affiliated with Oath Keepers indicted by Federal Grand Jury for alleged role in Capitol riots
- 'The decline is real': Here are the 4 reasons COVID-19 cases could be dropping so quickly in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter