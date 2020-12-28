Here's what holiday items you can and can't recycle

To make sure you make Santa's nice list next year you'll need to follow these rules.

TAMPA, Fla — 'Tis the season for lots of holiday waste as you get ready to take down the tree, toss out mountains of wrapping paper and finally throw out that string of lights that has a few dead bulbs.

But how should it be disposed of? We're here to help.

For example, just because something is plastic, does not mean it should be tossed into the recycling bin. Items like Christmas lights, ribbons and plastic sheets are considered "tanglers" that can clog up processing machines.

To make sure you stay on Santa's nice list next year, here are the best ways to get rid of your holiday waste.

Recycle it:

Greeting cards

Wrapping paper

Plastic bottles and containers

Aluminum tin and steel cans

Glass bottles and jars

Cartons

Cardboard boxes

Trash it (or recycle/donate elsewhere):

Christmas lights

Holiday decorations and ornaments

Pre-lit and artificial trees

Ribbons, bows, tinsel and foil

Gift bags and tissue paper

Plastic bags

Bubble wrap

Film

Styrofoam

