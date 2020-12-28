Here's what holiday items you can and can't recycle

TAMPA, Fla — 'Tis the season for lots of holiday waste as you get ready to take down the tree, toss out mountains of wrapping paper and finally throw out that string of lights that has a few dead bulbs.
But how should it be disposed of? We're here to help.
For example, just because something is plastic, does not mean it should be tossed into the recycling bin. Items like Christmas lights, ribbons and plastic sheets are considered "tanglers" that can clog up processing machines.
To make sure you stay on Santa's nice list next year, here are the best ways to get rid of your holiday waste.
Recycle it:
- Greeting cards
- Wrapping paper
- Plastic bottles and containers
- Aluminum tin and steel cans
- Glass bottles and jars
- Cartons
- Cardboard boxes
Trash it (or recycle/donate elsewhere):
- Christmas lights
- Holiday decorations and ornaments
- Pre-lit and artificial trees
- Ribbons, bows, tinsel and foil
- Gift bags and tissue paper
- Plastic bags
- Bubble wrap
- Film
- Styrofoam
