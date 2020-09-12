Holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind during the pandemic

For packages shipped by ground, you'll need to send those out by Tuesday, Dec. 15

TAMPA, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has made this year unlike any other and when it comes to mailing your holiday packages-- it's no different.

"What we have found is during the pandemic people want to reach out to the people close to them because they feel that loss in regular connection," Hallmark's Angela Ensminger said.

That loss of connection is prompting a big boost in both holiday cards and packages sent this year. To keep up with demand, UPS bought nearly 50 new planes, FedEx hired 70,000 seasonal workers and the post office made it possible to handle all your shipping online.

If you've procrastinated on ordering or sending your packages the good news is there is still some time left.

Here are the important delivery deadlines you need to know:

USPS: by ground Dec. 15, first-class Dec. 18, priority mail Dec. 19, and priority mail express Dec. 23.

UPS: by ground Dec. 15, 3-day select Dec. 21, 2nd-day air Dec. 22, and next day air Dec. 23.

FedEx: by ground Dec. 15, 2-day Dec. 22, and overnight Dec. 23.

Meaning, you have until Tuesday to get your packages sent out for the cheapest rates. And the longer you wait to ship, the more it will cost you. For example, FedEx does same-day Christmas delivery for an additional $75.

If you don't want to go to a post office, USPS is offering customers the choice to use USPS.com or use Click-N-Ship for free priority mailboxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day package pickup.

But what about safety when it comes to licking envelopes and potentially spreading germs? The CDC says COVID-19 can be spread by saliva and if someone touches that surface and then touches their own mouth, nose or eyes.

So, if you don't feel comfortable doing that you can always use a damp cloth or a sticker before sending them out.

