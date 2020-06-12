Pasco County law enforcement teams up with schools, Walmart for toy drive

HUDSON, Fla. — Santa will be making many special deliveries this holiday season to children in Pasco County, and he'll have a little bit of help.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Schools, Walmart and other community organizations spent the weekend collecting toys for children.
It's all part of the Presents for Pasco Toy Drive, which will go on to distribute toys for young children as part of the school district's Early Head Start/Head Start program.
Donations are being accepted through 5 p.m. at the Walmart store located at 12610 U.S. 19 in Hudson.
