Holidays

How to celebrate Independence Day around Tampa Bay

Here are events happening around Tampa Bay this 4th of July weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — Let freedom ring, Tampa Bay! Independence Day (also known as The Fourth of July) is a federal holiday celebrating the signing and adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which marked the political separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain.

And, what better way to celebrate our great nation here in Florida than with parades, BBQs, baseball, time with friends and family, and of course fireworks!? There’s so much happening this Fourth around Tampa Bay, so choose from any of these area events.

July 2nd

🎇 The Fourth Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier

5-10 p.m.

St. Pete Pier

Free

🎇 Threshers Independence Day Celebrations

6:30 p.m.

601 Coachman Rd., Clearwater

Tickets $6+

July 3rd

🎇 The Fourth Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier

12-10 p.m.

St. Pete Pier

Free

🎇 All American BBQ Festival

3-10 p.m.

T. Pepin's Hospitality Centre, Tampa

Tickets $10+

🎇 Threshers Independence Day Celebrations

6:30 p.m.

601 Coachman Rd., Clearwater

Tickets $6+

July 4th 

🎇 The Fourth Independence Day Celebration at St. Pete Pier

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

St. Pete Pier

Free

🎇 Fourth of July Picnic in Craig Park

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Craig Park, Tarpon Springs

Free

🎇 4th of July Parade

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Main Street, Safety Harbor

Free

🎇 Star Spangled Sparkman

3:30-9 p.m.

Sparkman Wharf, Tampa

Free

🎇 Boom By The Bay 2021

5-11 p.m.

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Free

🎇 Independence Day in The Heights Concert & Fireworks

5-11 p.m.

Armature Works, Tampa

Tickets $75

🎇 July 4th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet

5-7 p.m.

Tampa Riverwalk

Free to watch

🎇 4th of July Celebration

5-9 p.m.

Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, Safety Harbor

Free

🎇 Largo’s 4th of July Celebration

7 p.m.

Largo Central Park, Largo

Free, $10 parking

🎇 Clearwater Celebrates America

7:30 p.m.

Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater

Tickets $5

🎇 4th of July Fireworks Cruise

7:30-10 p.m.

Yacht StarShip, Tampa

Tickets $129-189

🎇 Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks

9 p.m.

Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd.

Free, $20 parking

