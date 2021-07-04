How to celebrate Independence Day around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Let freedom ring, Tampa Bay! Independence Day (also known as The Fourth of July) is a federal holiday celebrating the signing and adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which marked the political separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain.

And, what better way to celebrate our great nation here in Florida than with parades, BBQs, baseball, time with friends and family, and of course fireworks!? There’s so much happening this Fourth around Tampa Bay, so choose from any of these area events.