How to celebrate Independence Day around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Let freedom ring, Tampa Bay! Independence Day (also known as The Fourth of July) is a federal holiday celebrating the signing and adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which marked the political separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain.
And, what better way to celebrate our great nation here in Florida than with parades, BBQs, baseball, time with friends and family, and of course fireworks!? There’s so much happening this Fourth around Tampa Bay, so choose from any of these area events.
July 2nd
5-10 p.m.
St. Pete Pier
Free
6:30 p.m.
601 Coachman Rd., Clearwater
Tickets $6+
July 3rd
12-10 p.m.
St. Pete Pier
Free
3-10 p.m.
T. Pepin's Hospitality Centre, Tampa
Tickets $10+
6:30 p.m.
601 Coachman Rd., Clearwater
Tickets $6+
July 4th
6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
St. Pete Pier
Free
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Craig Park, Tarpon Springs
Free
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Main Street, Safety Harbor
Free
3:30-9 p.m.
Sparkman Wharf, Tampa
Free
5-11 p.m.
Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa
Free
5-11 p.m.
Armature Works, Tampa
Tickets $75
5-7 p.m.
Tampa Riverwalk
Free to watch
5-9 p.m.
Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, Safety Harbor
Free
7 p.m.
Largo Central Park, Largo
Free, $10 parking
7:30 p.m.
Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater
Tickets $5
7:30-10 p.m.
Yacht StarShip, Tampa
Tickets $129-189
9 p.m.
Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd.
Free, $20 parking
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter