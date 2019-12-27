BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A lot of companies talk about employee appreciation, but one pizza place in Brownsburg, Indiana is putting its profits where its pizza is.

Fox News reports Rock Star Pizza stayed open on Christmas Day.

With so many restaurants closed for the holiday, it’s arguably a smart business decision – but turning a profit meant keeping employees away from their families.

Well, those employees received quite the treat for their Christmas sacrifice.

The owner decided everyone who had to work the holiday would split the company’s profits for the day.

They took home more than $700 each, according to NBC's Today Show.

This isn’t the first time Rock Star Pizza has done this. It’s become a Christmas tradition, of sorts.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer something like this to them, so we can kind of give back and show appreciation to them for all they do for us,” Rock Star Pizza owner Colby Mathews told KTLA.

He said in a Facebook post the company broke a Christmas profit record this year.

RELATED: Couple tips Clearwater waitress $2,000

RELATED: Police therapy dog caught hoarding toys from charity drive

RELATED: 'Peloton husband' gives real life girlfriend a Peloton bike for Christmas

RELATED: Canadian TV cuts President Trump's "Home Alone 2" scene

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter