"This video deserves to be on the Internet"

"Jesus" floated down Mill Avenue in Tempe in a video posted Halloween night.

A man in a costume rolled along the sidewalk, with many people stopping to watch. He wore a long white robe with a red sash. He carried a loaf of bread.

In the video he sees a man sitting along the sidewalk, holding a cardboard sign that said, "Food." The man in the costume rips off a piece of bread that he is holding and hands it to the man sitting.

"Thank you Jesus," the seated man replied in the video.

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched the video shared by @HaleyBaxter_. As of this story the video had been viewed nearly 400,000 times.

Daniel Graham said he was the man in the video. His Twitter bio says simply "Jesus from mill ave." He replied to the viral video saying, "Lol. Thanks for grabbing the video of me. Hope you had a good Halloween."

Graham told 12 News in a message that he didn't expect the video to go viral. He's glad that this moment is getting so much attention.

Graham is an inventory manager, bartender and writes standup comedy.

"Never know what to expect going down mill ave [sic]," one Twitter user said.