Does mail get delivered on Juneteenth?

According to the USPS website, Juneteenth National Independence Day is one of 11 national holidays, so mail won't be delivered.

TAMPA, Fla. — With Juneteenth right around the corner, many people could be wondering if their mail will be delivered on the holiday – in short, it won't be.

Juneteenth is the nation's youngest federal holiday. But Juneteenth's significant history dates back more than 150 years.

It honors the day the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865 — two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

And with it being a federal holiday, U.S. Postal Service workers will be off for pay and leave purposes.

Most people can expect to get their mail starting the day after the federal holiday.

While people wait for their mail, they can head out of Juneteenth events happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Whether you want to learn more about the holiday, or just want to celebrate, some Juneteenth 2023 events include:

What: Dance along to local musical talents while mingling and enjoying art from local artists with this chill vibe.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: Venue on 6th, 1701 North Avenida Republica De Cuba

What: Tampa's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Festival will feature DJs, live performances, food trucks, shopping, a job fair, a health clinic and more. Admission costs $30.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Raymond James Stadium

Check out a full list of events happening across Tampa Bay by clicking here.