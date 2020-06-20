St. Petersburg Juneteenth rally demands change

People gathered at City Hall to protest for systemic change.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Juneteenth was Friday but following almost a month now of national daily protests on racial inequality and police brutality, this year's Juneteenth has been more important than ever.

Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, people gathered at City Hall to demand change. Bay Area Dream Defenders held the rally, which doubled as a Juneteenth celebration.

Despite the June heat, a crowd stayed for hours in the sweltering sun, saying their message has waited long enough to be heard.

"I have been protesting for 56 years," Protestor J. Carl Devine said.

Organizers say they are here to demand systemic change.

"We want to talk about defunding the police and reinvesting in our community," Organizers Richie Floyd explained. "The moment calls for much more. We’re not just dealing with one issue.

"This goes back hundreds of years."

Through signs and chants, protesters showed the reasons they gathered, saying despite their differences by marching forward together, they can achieve those goals.

"I’m always hopeful. When you see all these demonstrations that’s hope," Devine said.

The peaceful protest ended with a march through St. Petersburg.

