x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

holidays

St. Petersburg Juneteenth rally demands change

People gathered at City Hall to protest for systemic change.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Juneteenth was Friday but following almost a month now of national daily protests on racial inequality and police brutality, this year's Juneteenth has been more important than ever. 

Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, people gathered at City Hall to demand change. Bay Area Dream Defenders held the rally, which doubled as a Juneteenth celebration.

Despite the June heat, a crowd stayed for hours in the sweltering sun, saying their message has waited long enough to be heard.

"I have been protesting for 56 years," Protestor J. Carl Devine said. 

Organizers say they are here to demand systemic change.

"We want to talk about defunding the police and reinvesting in our community," Organizers Richie Floyd explained. "The moment calls for much more. We’re not just dealing with one issue. 

"This goes back hundreds of years."

Through signs and chants, protesters showed the reasons they gathered, saying despite their differences by marching forward together, they can achieve those goals.

"I’m always hopeful. When you see all these demonstrations that’s hope," Devine said.

The peaceful protest ended with a march through St. Petersburg.

RELATED: Events across Tampa Bay honor Juneteenth and push for social justice

RELATED: Black Lives Matter mural unveiled during Juneteenth celebration in St. Petersburg

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter