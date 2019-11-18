CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The 1960s were full of historic moments in space history, including the Apollo 11 moon landing.

And this year, Kennedy Space Center on Florida's east coast is celebrating the decade by using it as a theme for its Holidays in Space party. The event kicks off Dec. 13 and runs through Dec. 31.

Visitors will venture back into the first space age and enjoy 1960s music, entertainment and fashion along with 10,000 lights decorating the visitor complex. There's even a lighted rocket archway and the iconic NASA logo gets turned into a Christmas tree ornament.

“The 1960s set the stage for space exploration in the United States with the important Apollo 11 and 12 missions,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “This year’s Holidays in Space begins during that era and takes us through NASA’s history and into the future, capturing the excitement of the time. And now, as we embark on a new era of space exploration as a nation, we’re thrilled to celebrate this important time period during our annual holiday event.”

Kennedy Space Center said there are also photo stations set up throughout the Atlantic Pavilion with 3D displays and holidays in space-themed backdrops.

Holidays in Space is included with Kennedy Space Center admission. Find more information and tickets here.

