Know your risk: HCA releases color-coded coronavirus map to help you safely celebrate Halloween

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It's a question that's been on the minds of parents and spooky lovers alike-- what will Halloween look like this year?

As the coronavirus pandemic still continues to impact the U.S. the focus on safety, health and social distancing this holiday season is key.

That's why the Halloween & Costume Association has released a color-coded map to help determine the risk of Halloween celebrations in your area.

According to the association the data used to create the map and safety plans was derived from the Harvard Global Health Institute, World Health Organization, USAFacts and the search engine Bing's COVID-19 tracking website.

The map breaks down, what the HCA believes, the risk of participating in Halloween activities where you live by categories. The four categories are green, yellow, orange and red. Green showing the lower side of the risk scale and red showing the greater side.

The way it works is you'll search your state, select your county and see the color code it has been given.

"Use the map below to establish the COVID risk level in your community. Then celebrate safely by selecting one of the activities below and adhering to the Halloween Safety guidelines in alignment with the CDC social distancing recommendations," the website states.

Here's how the coding works:

HCA says trick or treating is OK as long as safety guidelines are adhered to. It suggests marking social distancing spots, having hand sanitizer and use your driveway to provide more space. Yellow: Trick or treating is possible, but the HCA says safety needs to be in place and strictly followed. Drive-up or drive-by trick or treating is recommended. A parade is also another option.

Trick or treating is possible, but the HCA says safety needs to be in place and strictly followed. Drive-up or drive-by trick or treating is recommended. A parade is also another option. Orange: "Trick or treat in reverse" is recommended in these areas by the HCA. Families would get their kids all dressed up and hang out in the front yard while neighbors drive by and deliver candy from afar.

"Trick or treat in reverse" is recommended in these areas by the HCA. Families would get their kids all dressed up and hang out in the front yard while neighbors drive by and deliver candy from afar. Red: Those in this category are recommended to not conduct any trick or treating, according to the HCA. Instead, socially distant Zoom and Netflix parties are suggested.

All of Florida's counties fall in the yellow to red range, meaning it is better to proceed with caution when it comes to Halloween celebrations.

To access the map and determine your Halloween safety plan you can visit the website here.

