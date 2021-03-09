x
What's open on Labor Day around Tampa Bay?

Most grocery stores and restaurants will keep their doors open.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While many places and businesses are closed for Labor Day, most grocery stores like Walmart and Publix will remain open, which is good news if you need some last-minute items for your barbecue.

But, if you don't feel like doing all the prep to grill out, you can pick up something instead. Several restaurants and fast food joints will be open as well including IHOP, Applebee's, and Chipotle and many others.

Check out the full of grocery stores and restaurants below:

Grocery Stores open:

Restaurants/Fast Food joints open:

