Life has thrown all of us for a loop, but that's no excuse for missing the chance to thank mom for everything she does every day.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may be too late to pull off an elaborate Mother's Day gift, but you still have time to celebrate mom!

Restaurants around Tampa Bay are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. Why not take mom for a nice lunch or dinner?

But, if you don't feel comfortable sitting in a restaurant, you can always order take out and enjoy your meal at a park or the beach. You can use the Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office beach tracker to see what the crowds look before leaving your home.

Or whip up a home-cooked meal just like mom used to make. But, make sure you don't make mom help you clean up!

With some rain in the Sunday forecast, consider an indoor celebration. Shopping centers have also opened back up, so take mom for an afternoon of window shopping -- and buy her a nice gift.

A few museums and aquariums are welcoming people in once again or offering online tours. Hop online to make a reservation ahead of time to avoid the crowds.

Is mom a movie buff? Even if you can't get together in person, you can still have a movie marathon with all of mom's favorites! Some streaming services like Netflix have plug-ins so you and mom can watch something simultaneously!

If all else fails, Mom, like the rest of us, could probably use a haircut. With barbershops, hair and salons opening up on Monday, give her a gift card to get pampered.

And don't forget -- a call and a card can go a long way.

Happy Mother's Day!

