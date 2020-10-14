Lowe's offering curbside trick-or-treating for Halloween

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hey Parents! We have something fun and safe for you to do with the kids leading up to Halloween.
This year, Lowe's is offering curbside trick-or-treating.
There are several locations, but you will need to sign up in advance because a few of the time slots are already full.
Here are a few of the Tampa Bay locations participating:
- 2365 25th St N Saint Petersburg, FL 33713-4312
- 7301 Park Blvd Pinellas Park, FL 33781-2922
- 4210 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33611-1420
- 11101 Ulmerton Rd Largo, FL 33778-1625
- 2619 Gulf to Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33759-4936
- 10425 Gibsonton Dr Riverview, FL 33578-5427
- 4012 14th St W Bradenton, FL 34205-6006
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida mom accused of killing her son, lying to police sentenced 50 years after pleading guilty
- Amy Coney Barrett faces senators' questions in day two of confirmation hearing
- First Trump, now Biden: As campaigns hit Florida hard, nearly 2 million people have already voted
- Maskless Gov. Ron DeSantis slaps high-fives with people at Trump's Florida rally
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter