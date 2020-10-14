Lowe's offering curbside trick-or-treating for Halloween

You can bring the kids out to several locations in the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hey Parents! We have something fun and safe for you to do with the kids leading up to Halloween.

This year, Lowe's is offering curbside trick-or-treating.

There are several locations, but you will need to sign up in advance because a few of the time slots are already full.

Here are a few of the Tampa Bay locations participating:

2365 25th St N Saint Petersburg, FL 33713-4312

7301 Park Blvd Pinellas Park, FL 33781-2922

4210 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33611-1420

11101 Ulmerton Rd Largo, FL 33778-1625

2619 Gulf to Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33759-4936

10425 Gibsonton Dr Riverview, FL 33578-5427

4012 14th St W Bradenton, FL 34205-6006

Don't worry, trick-or-treating isn't canceled this year! Celebrate Halloween with your family in a unique way at all stores nationwide. Costumes aren't required, but they are certainly encouraged!



Register Here: https://t.co/luxlqovXYr pic.twitter.com/GJ55IZsrmA — Lowe's (@Lowes) October 10, 2020

