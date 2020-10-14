x
Lowe's offering curbside trick-or-treating for Halloween

You can bring the kids out to several locations in the Tampa Bay area.
Credit: getty images, ap images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hey Parents! We have something fun and safe for you to do with the kids leading up to Halloween.

This year, Lowe's is offering curbside trick-or-treating.

There are several locations, but you will need to sign up in advance because a few of the time slots are already full.

Here are a few of the Tampa Bay locations participating:

  • 2365 25th St N Saint Petersburg, FL 33713-4312
  • 7301 Park Blvd Pinellas Park, FL 33781-2922
  • 4210 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33611-1420
  • 11101 Ulmerton Rd Largo, FL 33778-1625
  • 2619 Gulf to Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33759-4936
  • 10425 Gibsonton Dr Riverview, FL 33578-5427
  • 4012 14th St W Bradenton, FL 34205-6006

